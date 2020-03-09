Monolithic Power Systems Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MPWR

In trading on Monday, shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $155.82, changing hands as low as $148.99 per share. Monolithic Power Systems Inc shares are currently trading down about 9.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MPWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MPWR's low point in its 52 week range is $114.84 per share, with $193.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $149.97.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.