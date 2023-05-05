News & Insights

Markets
MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MPWR

May 05, 2023 — 11:39 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $428.67, changing hands as low as $383.19 per share. Monolithic Power Systems Inc shares are currently trading off about 11.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MPWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Monolithic Power Systems Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, MPWR's low point in its 52 week range is $301.69 per share, with $541.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $405.46. The MPWR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Defense Dividend Stocks
 ITGR shares outstanding history
 RPAY Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MPWR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.