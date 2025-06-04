Monolithic Power Systems Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MPWR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $698.43, changing hands as high as $721.27 per share. Monolithic Power Systems Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MPWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MPWR's low point in its 52 week range is $438.86 per share, with $959.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $698.01. The MPWR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

