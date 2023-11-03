Monolithic Power Systems Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MPWR

In trading on Friday, shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $484.07, changing hands as high as $499.88 per share. Monolithic Power Systems Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MPWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MPWR's low point in its 52 week range is $336.63 per share, with $595.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $498.76. The MPWR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Also see: Dividend Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did
Funds Holding JMEI
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LCTD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.