Monolithic Power Systems Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MPWR

In trading on Friday, shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $456.88, changing hands as high as $464.43 per share. Monolithic Power Systems Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MPWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MPWR's low point in its 52 week range is $301.53 per share, with $580 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $464.20. The MPWR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

