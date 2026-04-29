Monolithic Power Systems (BIT:1MPWR) Price Target Increased by 10.93% to 1,238.38

The average one-year price target for Monolithic Power Systems (BIT:1MPWR) has been revised to €1,238.38 / share. This is an increase of 10.93% from the prior estimate of €1,116.33 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €877.96 to a high of €1,506.01 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.58% from the latest reported closing price of €1,340.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monolithic Power Systems. This is an decrease of 697 owner(s) or 38.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1MPWR is 0.15%, an increase of 55.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.14% to 48,584K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CI Private Wealth holds 2,047K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares , representing an increase of 97.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MPWR by 55.12% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,691K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,574K shares , representing an increase of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MPWR by 45.72% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,435K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,139K shares , representing an increase of 20.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MPWR by 84.94% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,382K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,338K shares , representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MPWR by 1.56% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,049K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,052K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MPWR by 3.38% over the last quarter.

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