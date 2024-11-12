Monolithic Power says remains in Nvidia’s bill of materials for next-gen systems

In a regulatory filing, Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) disclosed that in calls with analysts on November 11, representatives of the company confirmed the company has no performance issues and remains in NVIDIA Corporation’s (NVDA) bill of materials for its next generation systems. The company’s Q4-2024 guidance remains unchanged, the filing noted.
