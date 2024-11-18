Monolithic Power price target lowered to $700 from $1,075 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc lowered the firm’s price target on Monolithic Power (MPWR) to $700 from $1,075 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm believes Monolithic Power will lose significant market share on Blackwell with the ramp of GB200/B200, as Hopper PMIC overheating issues have persisted on Blackwell. KeyBanc expects IFX to be the primary supplier on Blackwell, with Renesas having secondary share. While Monolithic Power is attempting to requalify, the earliest this likely could happen would be with Blackwell Ultra in the second half of 2025.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MPWR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.