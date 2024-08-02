Monolithic Power (MPWR) Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. MPWR reported strong second-quarter 2024 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Despite declining trends in several verticals, the Kirkland, WA-based company witnessed modest revenue growth year over year, backed by solid momentum in the Enterprise Data vertical.



Net Income



Net income, on a GAAP basis, was $100.4 million or $2.05 per share compared with $99.5 million or $2.04 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Non-GAAP net income improved to $155.1 million or $3.17 per share from $137.5 million or $2.82 per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10 cents.

Revenues



Monolithic Power registered revenues of $507.4 million, up from $441.1 million in the prior-year quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $485 million.



Revenues from Storage and Computing declined to $114.9 million from $124.5 million in the prior-year quarter. Lower sales of products for storage solutions affected net sales in this vertical.



Net sales from Enterprise Data witnessed massive growth to $187.2 million from $48 million in the year-ago quarter, backed by higher sales of server solutions.



In the second quarter, the Automotive end market generated $87.2 million in revenues, down from $104.4 million in the prior-year quarter. Lower digital cockpit sales impacted revenues in this segment.



In the June quarter, Industrial revenues were $32.3 million compared with $49.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Soft demand for point-of-sale applications impeded this end market’s revenues.



The Communications vertical contributed $43.6 million to total revenues compared with $49.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Lower infrastructure sales impeded the top line in this end market.



Net sales in the Consumer end market were $42.2 million, down from $65.2 million in the prior-year quarter. Lower gaming revenues impacted the top line.



By product family, revenues in DC-to-DC increased to $501.3 million from $418.2 million in the year-ago quarter. In the June quarter, Lighting Control revenues declined to $6.1 million from $22.9 million in the prior-year quarter.



Other Details



During the reported quarter, non-GAAP gross margin was 55.7%, down from 56.5% in the year-ago quarter. Unfavorable variances and higher direct costs impacted the gross margin.



Non-GAAP operating expenses were $111.7 million compared with $96 million in the prior-year period. Non-GAAP operating income was $171 million, up from $153.1 million.



Cash Flow & Liquidity



During the quarter, the company generated an operating cash flow of $141 million. As of Jun 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents aggregated $550.5 million, with $96.7 million in other long-term liabilities.



Outlook



For the third quarter of 2024, management expects revenues in the range of $590-$610 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is projected to be between 55.5% and 56.1%. Non-GAAP operating expenses are estimated to be between $118.3 million and $120.3 million. Total stock-based compensation expenses are expected in the range of $51.7 million-$53.7 million.

Zacks Rank

