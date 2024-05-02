Monolithic Power (MPWR) Q1 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. MPWR reported healthy first-quarter 2024 results, with the bottom and the top lines beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Despite declining trends in several verticals, the Kirkland, WA-based company witnessed modest revenue growth year over year, backed by strong momentum in the Enterprise Data vertical.

Net Income

Net income, on a GAAP basis, was $92.5 million or $1.89 per share compared with $109.8 million or $2.26 per share in the year-ago quarter. Higher operating expenses primarily led to this downturn in the net income.



Non-GAAP net income declined to $137.5 million or $2.81 per share from $146 million or $3 per share in the prior-year quarter. However, the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15 cents.

Revenues

Monolithic Power generated revenues of $457.9 million, up from $451.1 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $448 million. Growth in Enterprise Data is mostly offset by weakness in the Consumer, Communications and Industrial vertical.



Storage and Computing revenues were $106.1 million, down 11.4% year over year. Lower sales of products for storage solutions affected net sales in this vertical. Revenues fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $109 million.



Net sales from Enterprise Data improved to $149.7 million from $47.2 million in the year-ago quarter, backed by growing sales of server solutions. Revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $145 million.



In the first quarter, the Automotive segment contributed $87.1 million in revenues compared with $105.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Lower digital cockpit sales impacted revenues in this segment. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $83 million.



Industrial revenues stood at $30.2 million compared with $47.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Soft demand for point-of-sale applications impeded the segment’s revenues. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.95 million.



The Communications vertical registered $46.7 million in revenues compared with $67.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39.88 million.



Net sales from the Consumer segment declined to $38.1 million from $63.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Lower gaming revenues impacted the top line. Net sales marginally missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39.24 million.



By product family, revenues in DC-to-DC were $416 million, down from $425.2 million in the year-ago quarter. In the first quarter, Lighting Control revenues increased to $41.9 million from $25.9 million in the prior-year quarter.

Other Details

Non-GAAP gross margin was 55.7%, down from 57.7% reported in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating expenses came in at $103.4 million compared with $96 million reported in the prior-year period. Non-GAAP operating income was $151.6 million, down from $164.1 million in the year-earlier quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

During the March quarter, the company generated an operating cash flow of $248 million. As of Mar 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $488.3 million, with $86.9 million in other long-term liabilities.

Outlook

For the second quarter of 2024, the company estimates revenues within the range of $480-$500 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected between 55.4% and 56%. Non-GAAP operating expenses are projected between $106.1 million to $108.1 million. Total stock-based compensation expenses are expected in the range of $43.2 million to $45.2 million.

