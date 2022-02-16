Monolithic Power (MPWR) Just Reclaimed the 200-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Monolithic Power (MPWR) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. MPWR recently overtook the 200-day moving average, and this suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is a useful tool for traders and analysts, establishing market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The marker moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, and serves as a support or resistance level.

Over the past four weeks, MPWR has gained 15.1%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider MPWR's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 8 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors should think about putting MPWR on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

