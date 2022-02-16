Stocks

Monolithic Power (MPWR) Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
From a technical perspective, Monolithic Power (MPWR) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. MPWR recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.

Moving Average Chart for MPWR

MPWR could be on the verge of another rally after moving 15.1% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider MPWR's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 8 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on MPWR for more gains in the near future.


Zacks Investment Research

In The Money: Groundhog Day: Mega-Cap Tech Stocks Out From the Shadows?

Feb 02, 2022

Zacks

