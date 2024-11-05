Monolithic Power CFO sells $1.9M in common stock

In a regulatory filing, Monolithic Power (MPWR) disclosed that its CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2.5K shares of common stock on November 1st in a total transaction size of $1.9M.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MPWR:
- Monolithic Power price target lowered to $950 from $1,000 at Needham
- Monolithic Power price target lowered to $975 from $1,100 at TD Cowen
- Monolithic Power downgraded at Rosenblatt on expected valuation reset
- Monolithic Power downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Rosenblatt
- Monolithic Power Systems: Strong Q3 2024 Performance
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.