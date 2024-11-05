Monolithic Power CFO sells $1.9M in common stock

In a regulatory filing, Monolithic Power (MPWR) disclosed that its CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2.5K shares of common stock on November 1st in a total transaction size of $1.9M.

