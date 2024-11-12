News & Insights

Stocks

Monolithic Power backs Q4 guidance, says still in Nvidia next-gen system plans

November 12, 2024 — 10:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

In a regulatory filing, Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) disclosed that in calls with analysts on November 11, representatives of the company confirmed the company has no performance issues and remains in NVIDIA Corporation’s (NVDA) bill of materials for its next generation systems. The company’s Q4-2024 guidance remains unchanged, the filing noted.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MPWR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MPWR
NVDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.