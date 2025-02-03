Monolithic (MPWR) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Monolithic Power (MPWR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.01 per share, reflecting an increase of 39.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $610.51 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 34.5%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Monolithic metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Storage and Computing' stands at $135.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Communication' reaching $69.05 million. The estimate points to a change of +68.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Automotive' at $112.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of +24.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Enterprise Data' should arrive at $190.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of +47.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Industrial' should come in at $43.58 million. The estimate points to a change of +30.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Consumer' of $60.42 million. The estimate points to a change of +38.1% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Monolithic here>>>



Over the past month, Monolithic shares have recorded returns of +2.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MPWR will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

