Monolithic (MPWR) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Monolithic Power (MPWR) will announce quarterly earnings of $5.88 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 39.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $903.97 million, increasing 36% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Monolithic metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue by End Market- Storage and Computing' will reach $186.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by End Market- Communications' at $127.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of +72.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue by End Market- Automotive' to reach $155.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by End Market- Enterprise Data' should come in at $323.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of +124.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by End Market- Industrial' reaching $51.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by End Market- Consumer' of $58.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.9%.

Monolithic shares have witnessed a change of +2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), MPWR is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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