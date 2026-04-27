Monolithic (MPWR) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Monolithic Power (MPWR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.89 per share, indicating an increase of 21% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $781.1 million, representing an increase of 22.5% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Monolithic metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue by End Market- Storage and Computing' stands at $172.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by End Market- Communications' of $85.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by End Market- Automotive' at $159.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by End Market- Enterprise Data' will reach $247.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of +86% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue by End Market- Industrial' will reach $54.84 million. The estimate points to a change of +28.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by End Market- Consumer' will reach $60.46 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Monolithic have demonstrated returns of +55% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), MPWR is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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