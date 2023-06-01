Monogatari (TYO:3097) Price Target Increased by 10.53% to 3,211.87

The average one-year price target for Monogatari (TYO:3097) has been revised to 3,211.87 / share. This is an increase of 10.53% from the prior estimate of 2,905.86 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,807.80 to a high of 3,675.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.96% from the latest reported closing price of 3,150.00 / share.

Monogatari Maintains 0.74% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.74%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monogatari. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3097 is 0.04%, an increase of 3.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 39.41% to 1,206K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 245K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 232K shares, representing an increase of 5.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3097 by 0.11% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 214K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing an increase of 66.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3097 by 13.82% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 124K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3097 by 7.56% over the last quarter.

FSCOX - Fidelity International Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds 94K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 84K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 87.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3097 by 212.36% over the last quarter.

