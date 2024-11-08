News & Insights

Monogatari Corporation Sees Sales Growth Amid Profit Challenges

November 08, 2024 — 02:16 am EST

Monogatari Corporation (JP:3097) has released an update.

Monogatari Corporation reported a 14.8% increase in net sales to ¥29,752 million for the three months ending September 30, 2024, though profits saw slight declines. Operating profit rose by 7.9% to ¥2,363 million, while ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent saw minor decreases of 0.3% and 1.5% respectively. The company also forecasts continued growth in net sales and profits for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025.

