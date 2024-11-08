Monogatari Corporation Sees Sales Growth Amid Profit Challenges

Monogatari Corporation (JP:3097) has released an update.

Monogatari Corporation reported a 14.8% increase in net sales to ¥29,752 million for the three months ending September 30, 2024, though profits saw slight declines. Operating profit rose by 7.9% to ¥2,363 million, while ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent saw minor decreases of 0.3% and 1.5% respectively. The company also forecasts continued growth in net sales and profits for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025.

For further insights into JP:3097 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.