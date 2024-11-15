Monness, Crespi, Hardt Upgrades Twilio (WBAG:TWLO)

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2024, Monness, Crespi, Hardt upgraded their outlook for Twilio (WBAG:TWLO) from Neutral to Buy.

There are 1,044 funds or institutions reporting positions in Twilio. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWLO is 0.20%, an increase of 0.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.13% to 128,066K shares.

BlackRock holds 10,836K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,895K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,405K shares , representing a decrease of 10.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 18.19% over the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 4,439K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,959K shares , representing a decrease of 34.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 17.01% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,872K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,196K shares , representing an increase of 43.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 71.87% over the last quarter.

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 3,295K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

