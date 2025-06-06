Monness, Crespi, Hardt Upgrades MongoDB (BIT:1MDB)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2025, Monness, Crespi, Hardt upgraded their outlook for MongoDB (BIT:1MDB) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,358 funds or institutions reporting positions in MongoDB. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1MDB is 0.29%, an increase of 0.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.06% to 81,551K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,763K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,462K shares , representing an increase of 8.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MDB by 91.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,246K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,193K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MDB by 19.48% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,629K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 1,534K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares , representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MDB by 17.35% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,524K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,508K shares , representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MDB by 23.15% over the last quarter.

