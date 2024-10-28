Monness, Crespi, Hardt Initiates Coverage of Coinbase Global (WBAG:COIN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2024, Monness, Crespi, Hardt initiated coverage of Coinbase Global (WBAG:COIN) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,370 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coinbase Global. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 3.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COIN is 0.46%, an increase of 44.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.76% to 115,923K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,997K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,842K shares , representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COIN by 16.32% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Operations holds 4,516K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,665K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,636K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COIN by 12.77% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 3,559K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,421K shares , representing a decrease of 24.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COIN by 13.52% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 3,130K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,429K shares , representing a decrease of 9.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COIN by 17.73% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.