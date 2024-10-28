Monness, Crespi, Hardt Initiates Coverage of Coinbase Global (BIT:1COIN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2024, Monness, Crespi, Hardt initiated coverage of Coinbase Global (BIT:1COIN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.93% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Coinbase Global is €231.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of €145.68 to a high of €359.70. The average price target represents an increase of 21.93% from its latest reported closing price of €189.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Coinbase Global is 3,223MM, a decrease of 28.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,371 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coinbase Global. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 3.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1COIN is 0.46%, an increase of 43.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.92% to 115,996K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,997K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,842K shares , representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1COIN by 16.32% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Operations holds 4,516K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,665K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,636K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1COIN by 12.77% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 3,559K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,421K shares , representing a decrease of 24.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1COIN by 13.52% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 3,130K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,429K shares , representing a decrease of 9.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1COIN by 17.73% over the last quarter.

