Monness, Crespi, Hardt Downgrades Coinbase Global (BIT:1COIN)

Fintel reports that on May 6, 2025, Monness, Crespi, Hardt downgraded their outlook for Coinbase Global (BIT:1COIN) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.44% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Coinbase Global is €241.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of €150.83 to a high of €371.13. The average price target represents an increase of 33.44% from its latest reported closing price of €180.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Coinbase Global is 3,218MM, a decrease of 48.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,561 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coinbase Global. This is an increase of 139 owner(s) or 9.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1COIN is 0.49%, an increase of 0.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.77% to 134,110K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jane Street Group holds 6,566K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,096K shares , representing an increase of 52.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1COIN by 191.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,101K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,116K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1COIN by 37.00% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Operations holds 4,128K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,516K shares , representing a decrease of 9.39%.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,783K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,683K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1COIN by 42.08% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,553K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,426K shares , representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1COIN by 38.54% over the last quarter.

