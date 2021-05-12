Monmouth Real Estate Investment's Series C Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp's 6.125% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MNR.PRC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5312), with shares changing hands as low as $25.50 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.39% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, MNR.PRC was trading at a 2.24% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 4.40% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for MNR.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp's 6.125% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp's 6.125% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MNR.PRC) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MNR) are down about 0.8%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.