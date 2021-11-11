Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MNR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MNR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.04, the dividend yield is 3.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MNR was $21.04, representing a -0.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.14 and a 47.03% increase over the 52 week low of $14.31.

MNR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). MNR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.65. Zacks Investment Research reports MNR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.27%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mnr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MNR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MNR as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS)

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is INDS with an increase of 15.29% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MNR at 4.63%.

