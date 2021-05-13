Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MNR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.88% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.82, the dividend yield is 3.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MNR was $18.82, representing a -3.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.50 and a 73.78% increase over the 52 week low of $10.83.

MNR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). MNR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.28. Zacks Investment Research reports MNR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.84%, compared to an industry average of 6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MNR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.