Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MNR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.88% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MNR was $18.07, representing a -3.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.66 and a 114.61% increase over the 52 week low of $8.42.

MNR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). MNR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.28. Zacks Investment Research reports MNR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.77%, compared to an industry average of -3%.

Interested in gaining exposure to MNR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have MNR as a top-10 holding:

  • ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RDOG with an increase of 16.81% over the last 100 days.

