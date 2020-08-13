Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MNR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that MNR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.12, the dividend yield is 4.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MNR was $15.12, representing a -2.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.53 and a 79.57% increase over the 52 week low of $8.42.

MNR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). MNR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.22. Zacks Investment Research reports MNR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.06%, compared to an industry average of -3.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MNR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.