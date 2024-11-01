News & Insights

Stocks

Monks Investment Trust Updates on Voting Rights

November 01, 2024 — 10:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Monks Investment Trust Shs GBP (GB:MNKS) has released an update.

Monks Investment Trust PLC announces that its total number of voting rights stands at 199,115,666, following the retention of 54,055,794 ordinary shares in Treasury. This update is crucial for shareholders to assess their holdings and ensure compliance with FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further insights into GB:MNKS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.