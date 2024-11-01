Monks Investment Trust Updates on Voting Rights

Monks Investment Trust Shs GBP (GB:MNKS) has released an update.

Monks Investment Trust PLC announces that its total number of voting rights stands at 199,115,666, following the retention of 54,055,794 ordinary shares in Treasury. This update is crucial for shareholders to assess their holdings and ensure compliance with FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

