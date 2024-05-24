News & Insights

Stocks

Monks Investment Trust Secures Shares for Treasury

May 24, 2024 — 12:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Monks Investment Trust Shs GBP (GB:MNKS) has released an update.

Monks Investment Trust PLC has bolstered its treasury by acquiring 200,000 of its own Ordinary Shares, with the post-purchase total shares held in treasury now at 40,005,794. This leaves 213,165,666 shares in circulation for shareholders, which is pertinent for any shareholder required to disclose changes in their stake according to the FCA’s rules.

For further insights into GB:MNKS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.