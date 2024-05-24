Monks Investment Trust Secures Shares for Treasury

Monks Investment Trust Shs GBP (GB:MNKS) has released an update.

Monks Investment Trust PLC has bolstered its treasury by acquiring 200,000 of its own Ordinary Shares, with the post-purchase total shares held in treasury now at 40,005,794. This leaves 213,165,666 shares in circulation for shareholders, which is pertinent for any shareholder required to disclose changes in their stake according to the FCA’s rules.

