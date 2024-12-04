News & Insights

Monks Investment Trust Reports Net Return Before Tax In H1 - Quick Facts

December 04, 2024 — 02:29 am EST

(RTTNews) - The Monks Investment Trust (MNKS.L) reported first half net return on ordinary activities before tax of 149.4 million pounds compared to a loss of 89.5 million pounds, last year. Net return per ordinary share was 70.81 pence compared to a loss of 39.97 pence.

On a revenue basis, return before tax was 3.54 million pounds compared to 6.78 million pounds, last year. Net return per ordinary share was 1.15 pence compared to 2.44 pence.

