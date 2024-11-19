Monks Investment Trust Enhances Treasury with Share Buyback

Monks Investment Trust Shs GBP (GB:MNKS) has released an update.

Monks Investment Trust PLC has announced the repurchase of 65,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 1,245.70 pence each, which will be held in treasury. This move reduces the number of shares available in the market, potentially impacting shareholder notifications under the FCA’s rules. Such strategic buybacks can influence market perception and shareholder value.

