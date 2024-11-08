News & Insights

Monks Investment Trust Buys Back Shares, Signals Confidence

November 08, 2024 — 11:57 am EST

Monks Investment Trust Shs GBP (GB:MNKS) has released an update.

Monks Investment Trust PLC has announced the repurchase of 200,000 of its Ordinary Shares at a price of 1,231.11p each, which will be held in Treasury. This move leaves a total of 198,745,666 shares in circulation, allowing shareholders to adjust their holdings under FCA regulations. Such buybacks can often indicate confidence in the company’s future prospects.

