News & Insights

Stocks

Monks Investment Trust Buys Back 300,000 Shares

October 23, 2024 — 11:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Monks Investment Trust Shs GBP (GB:MNKS) has released an update.

Monks Investment Trust PLC has repurchased 300,000 of its own Ordinary Shares at a price of 1,181.41p, which will be held in Treasury. This transaction leaves 200,515,666 shares available for trading, as investors continue to evaluate their holdings in light of the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The move reflects the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital effectively.

For further insights into GB:MNKS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.