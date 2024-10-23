Monks Investment Trust Buys Back 300,000 Shares

Monks Investment Trust Shs GBP (GB:MNKS) has released an update.

Monks Investment Trust PLC has repurchased 300,000 of its own Ordinary Shares at a price of 1,181.41p, which will be held in Treasury. This transaction leaves 200,515,666 shares available for trading, as investors continue to evaluate their holdings in light of the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The move reflects the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital effectively.

