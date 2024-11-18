Monks Investment Trust Buys Back 200,000 Shares

Monks Investment Trust Shs GBP (GB:MNKS) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Monks Investment Trust PLC has announced the purchase of 200,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 1,245.19p each, which will be held in Treasury. This move leaves the company with a total of 198,495,666 shares available in the market. Shareholders may use this figure for transparency calculations as per FCA guidelines.
For further insights into GB:MNKS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Shareholder Alert for iLearningEngines Holdings (NASDAQ:AILE)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/19/24
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Metagenomi Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.