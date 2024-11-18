News & Insights

Monks Investment Trust Buys Back 200,000 Shares

November 18, 2024 — 12:02 pm EST

Monks Investment Trust Shs GBP (GB:MNKS) has released an update.

Monks Investment Trust PLC has announced the purchase of 200,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 1,245.19p each, which will be held in Treasury. This move leaves the company with a total of 198,495,666 shares available in the market. Shareholders may use this figure for transparency calculations as per FCA guidelines.

