Monks Investment Trust Buys Back 200,000 Shares

Monks Investment Trust PLC has announced the purchase of 200,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 1,245.19p each, which will be held in Treasury. This move leaves the company with a total of 198,495,666 shares available in the market. Shareholders may use this figure for transparency calculations as per FCA guidelines.

