Monks Investment Trust Boosts Treasury with Share Buyback

Monks Investment Trust PLC has repurchased 200,000 of its own Ordinary Shares at a price of 1,273.08p, which will be held in Treasury. This transaction leaves the company with a total of 55,365,794 shares in Treasury, affecting the remaining shares in issue which now stand at 197,805,666. Investors should use this updated figure to assess their shareholding and any necessary notifications under regulatory rules.

