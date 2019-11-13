Monitoring Personal Account Dealing: Are You Prepared to Comply with the FCA’s Requirements?

The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is cracking down on personal account dealing – where employees of an authorized firm trade for themselves instead of for clients. Personal account dealing could conflict with clients’ interests and result in market abuse. In addition, it creates a conflict between employees’ personal interest and their regulatory obligations to report suspicious transactions or orders.

The FCA routinely analyzes suspicious transaction and suspicious order reports, looking for activity such as trading before a price-sensitive announcement. It also engages with firms to understand potentially questionable trading behavior and whether the behavior is in compliance with the firm’s policies.

After some investigation, the FCA found that some employees do not appear to understand their firm’s personal account dealing policy despite having signed forms saying that they understand it and will comply with it. In some instances, employees deliberately have not declared external accounts where trades are executed without input from the named accountholders, who sometimes are relatives. Some employees have traded in products prohibited by their firm. There have also been cases where employees have dealt in conflict with their own decisions or recommendations, or they have engaged in front-running or tailgating.

As a result, firms are now required to establish guidelines surrounding personal account dealing, and they could be fined for failing to do so. Requirements are:

Identify the risks with respect to the products they trade and their business model, and figure out how to mitigate those risks.

Establish clear policies, processes, systems and controls for monitoring trading activity, investigating potential violations and taking disciplinary action.

Train employees so they know how to avoid this form of misconduct.

Best Practices to Prevent Personal Account Dealing

Best practice is to create policies around the receipt of confidential information, including inside information, and require employees to submit personal trade details. Some firms require employees to get pre-approval for trades, or they place restrictions on trading of instruments that the employee trades on behalf of the firm or its clients.

The FCA’s analysis shows that firms make mistakes when reporting transaction prices, unique national identifiers, buyer and seller decision makers, executing entity identification codes and indicator fields, and aggregate client accounts are misused. To this end, firms need to deploy systems that can produce complete and accurate transaction reports.

Finally, senior managers are expected to lead by example. The FCA has set out expectations of approved persons in the APER Statements of Principle and Code of Practice for Approved Persons and the new Code of Conduct Rules under the Senior Managers & Certification Regime (SM&CR).

Case Study: Personal Account Dealing

Misconduct through personal account dealing could lead to bad publicity, reputational damage and potentially fund outflows. As an example, the BBC’s Panorama program recently investigated a case of personal account dealing by Mark Denning at Los Angeles-based Capital Group. Denning was co-manager of four Capital Group investment funds with combined assets of $314 billion.

A Financial Times article about the case explains that Denning allegedly bought shares through Morebath Fund Global Opportunities, which is registered in Liechtenstein. The Morebath fund invested in Mesoblast, an Australian medical research company; Eros International, an Indian film company; and Hummingbird Resources, an Aim-listed gold miner operating in Mali and Liberia. Capital Group also bought shares in all three companies, with the investments in Mesoblast and Eros made via Capital funds that Denning helped to manage. Further, Capital Group invested £6 million in Hummingbird, creating a potential conflict of interest because Denning’s son-in-law, Dan Betts, is CEO of Hummingbird.

The stakes in the three companies bought by the Morebath fund were held through an offshore entity called the Kinrara Trust, which Denning reportedly set up and controlled. Denning’s lawyers denied that he owned the shares in the three companies because they said he was not a beneficiary of the Kinrara Trust. The lawyers also claimed that Denning relied on the advice of a former professional adviser, and that the Morebath fund had an independent asset manager and fund administrator. However, the Panorama team apparently saw evidence that Denning was behind the share purchases in the three companies and documents showing that the Morebath fund was included in a summary of his personal assets.

A spokesperson for Capital Group stated that the firm has a code of ethics and personal investing disclosure requirements that hold its associates to the highest standards of conduct. The firm took immediate action when it learned of the matter, and Denning was forced to resign from the firm.

In order to prevent personal account dealing, firms should deploy a technology solution that helps them to avoid such scenarios and comply with the FCA’s personal account dealing requirements. The top-performing firms are already monitoring employees for personal account dealing. Importantly, the regulators benchmark the industry against these top performers, and may be more likely to scrutinize firms that they perceive as being laggards. The SM&CR gives laggards a strong incentive to catch up. When managers have to take the rap for any wrongdoing by their team, they will be quick to deploy solutions that give them better insight into the conduct risk within their business.

About Nasdaq Buy-side Compliance

Nasdaq Buy-side Compliance is a trade surveillance and case management system that leverages behavioral analysis to understand people’s actions within the context of their role. It also enables firms to structure their compliance program so it is adaptive and specific to the risks and individuals within their organization.

Firms can monitor activity to ensure that staff are not engaging in market abuse, acting with negligence or breaching fiduciary duties. Instead of relying on random sampling, spreadsheets and simple rule-based alerts, they can automate surveillance processes, empower analysts to prioritize alerts and leverage artificial intelligence to make sense of employees’ behavior.