Mongolia's Khan Bank issues $60 mln green bond, country's first

March 16, 2023 — 10:08 pm EDT

Written by Andrew Hayley for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 17 (Reuters) - Mongolia's largest commercial bank, Khan Bank, has issued the first green bond in the country's history, according to a joint statement from the lender and the International Finance Corporation on Friday.

The proceeds of the $60 million privately placed 5-year bond are earmarked to increase the bank's lending to projects in sectors including renewable energy, energy efficiency, and climate-smart agriculture in Mongolia, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Andrew.Hayley@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.