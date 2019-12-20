Mongolian Airline Is The Newest Boeing Dreamliner Operator

(RTTNews) - Mongolia's national airlines MIAT Mongolian Airlines (Mongolyn Irgenii Agaaryn Teever) is set to receive its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

The airline looks to connect its home base in Ulaanbaatar with major European and North American cities beginning in 2021. The 787-9 - the longest-range version of Boeing's Dreamliner widebody airplane - will join MIAT's fleet via lease from Air Lease Corporation.

"Our vision is to become a globally recognized Mongolian national flag carrier, and we are making a significant step forward by adding the first 787-9 Dreamliner to our fleet," said Battur Davaakhuu, President and CEO, MIAT Mongolian Airlines. "The Mongolian Dreamliner will fly our passengers direct and in unmatched comfort to their dream destinations. Today is a proud day for MIAT and for all Mongolians."

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner delivers a 20% to 25% reduction in fuel burn and emissions, while saving more than 36 billion pounds of fuel.

Based in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolian Airlines currently operates a fleet of four Next-Generation 737s, one 737 MAX and two 767 airplanes.

