Mongolia says Rio Tinto agrees to write off country's Oyu Tolgoi debts

ULAANBAATAR, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto RIO.AXRIO.L has agreed to write off Mongolia's outstanding $2.3 billion debt for its share in the massive Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold project, Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai said on Monday.

Oyun-Erdene told a briefing that Rio also agreed that the much-delayed expanded underground section of the mine would also be completed by 2023.

Oyu Tolgoi is Mongolia's biggest inbound investment project but it has been subject to frequent disputes and delays, with Mongolian politicians repeatedly calling for the original investment agreement to be redrawn.

(Reporting by Anand Tumurtogoo; Writing by David Stanway; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

