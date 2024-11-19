Mongolia Energy Updates Share Registrar Office

Mongolia Energy (HK:0276) has released an update.

Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited has announced a change in its Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited, effective January 1, 2025. This shift is crucial for shareholders as it affects share transfer registrations and the collection of share certificates. Investors should note this change to ensure smooth transactions and management of their shares.

