Mongolia Energy Reports Revenue Growth Amid Losses

Mongolia Energy Corporation reported a revenue increase to HK$1.7 billion for the six months ending September 2024, up from HK$1.56 billion the previous year. Despite the revenue growth, the company faced a loss of HK$442.9 million, influenced by significant impairment losses and finance costs. The overall comprehensive expense for the period was reduced compared to last year, but the company continues to navigate financial challenges.

