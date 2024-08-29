MongoDB's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on MongoDB.

Looking at options history for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) we detected 31 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 29% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $405,961 and 23, calls, for a total amount of $1,020,709.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $210.0 and $330.0 for MongoDB, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MongoDB's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MongoDB's whale activity within a strike price range from $210.0 to $330.0 in the last 30 days.

MongoDB 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $10.0 $9.45 $9.6 $230.00 $96.0K 533 27 MDB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $33.6 $30.95 $30.9 $240.00 $92.7K 391 0 MDB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $17.35 $17.25 $17.25 $252.50 $86.2K 164 60 MDB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $15.1 $14.6 $14.8 $260.00 $74.0K 574 57 MDB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $69.25 $61.1 $64.93 $260.00 $71.4K 728 0

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a document-oriented database with nearly 33,000 paying customers and well past 1.5 million free users. MongoDB provides both licenses as well as subscriptions as a service for its NoSQL database. MongoDB's database is compatible with all major programming languages and is capable of being deployed for a variety of use cases.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MongoDB, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of MongoDB Currently trading with a volume of 550,292, the MDB's price is up by 4.14%, now at $245.1. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

