MongoDB Unveils Atlas For Manufacturing And Automotive

September 21, 2023 — 05:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - MongoDB Inc. (MDB), a data developing platform, announced on Thursday a new initiative called the MongoDB Atlas for Manufacturing and Automotive.

The new Atlas helps companies deploy applications that use real-time data to optimize processes and reimagine end-user experiences.

Firms can develop new strategies with innovation workshops, leverage technology partnerships and expertise, jumpstart application development with real time data, and upskill teams to build modern applications.

Boris Bialek, Field CTO of Industry Solutions at MongoDB said, "The automotive and manufacturing industries are embracing a foundational transformation from manual assembly-line type operations to intelligent organizations based on software and automation..... This industry-wide transformation is in its early stages... MongoDB Atlas for Manufacturing and Automotive accelerates this transformation by providing a set of expert-led industry initiatives to help organizations quickly go from 'overwhelmed by data' to 'deriving valuable insights from data' with modern applications."

Additionally, MongoDB is a launch partner for Amazon Web Services or AWS Automotive Competency. To achieve this, the company underwent rigorous technical validation so that MongoDB and AWS together can help firms build an autonomous, customer-centric, safe, sustainable future.

In pre-market activity, shares of MongoDB are trading at $349.50, down 0.61% on Nasdaq.

