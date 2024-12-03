MongoDB Unusual Options Activity For December 03

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on MongoDB. Our analysis of options history for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $185,400, and 8 were calls, valued at $635,840.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $260.0 to $350.0 for MongoDB during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for MongoDB options trades today is 659.3 with a total volume of 614.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for MongoDB's big money trades within a strike price range of $260.0 to $350.0 over the last 30 days.

MongoDB Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $17.25 $16.4 $16.9 $350.00 $253.5K 870 1 MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $25.0 $24.1 $25.0 $340.00 $125.0K 713 51 MDB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $31.2 $29.35 $30.3 $330.00 $75.7K 275 25 MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $22.8 $22.7 $22.8 $330.00 $57.0K 1.2K 45 MDB CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $17.25 $16.9 $16.9 $350.00 $55.7K 870 151

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a document-oriented database with nearly 33,000 paying customers and well past 1.5 million free users. MongoDB provides both licenses as well as subscriptions as a service for its NoSQL database. MongoDB's database is compatible with all major programming languages and is capable of being deployed for a variety of use cases.

Present Market Standing of MongoDB Currently trading with a volume of 296,638, the MDB's price is down by -0.36%, now at $323.99. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 6 days. What Analysts Are Saying About MongoDB

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $390.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on MongoDB with a target price of $345. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on MongoDB with a target price of $425. * An analyst from Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $400.

