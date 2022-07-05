MongoDB Trends Up

(RTTNews) - MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) shares are gaining more than 8 percent on Tuesday morning trade, continuing an uptrend since June last week. There were no supporting announcements from the company today to influence the stock movement. Currently, shares are at $291.09, up 8.21 percent from the previous close of $269.01 on a volume of 1,493,556. The shares have traded in a range of $213.39 - $590.00 on average volume of 1,665,870.

