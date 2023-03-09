Markets
MDB

MongoDB Slides On Q4 Net Loss, Outlook

March 09, 2023 — 10:43 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) are declining more than 6 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported net loss for the fourth quarter and projected a wider net loss for the full year.

The fourth quarter net loss was $64.39 million or $0.93 per share compared to $84.4 million or $1.26 per share last year.

Looking ahead to the full year 2023, the company expects net loss of $345.4 million or $5.03 per share, while the previous year's loss was $306.9 million or $4.75 per share.

Currently, shares are at $212.77, down 6.96 percent from the previous close of $228.70 on a volume of 3,157,547.

