MongoDB to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

MongoDB MDB is scheduled to release its first-quarter fiscal 2027 results on May 28.



MDB expects first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenues to range from $659 million to $664 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenues is pegged at $662.17 million, indicating 20.61% year-over-year growth.



MDB’s first-quarter fiscal 2027 diluted non-GAAP earnings per share are expected to be between $1.15 and $1.19.



The consensus mark for the to-be-reported quarters' earnings is pegged at $1.18 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 18%.

MongoDB, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

MongoDB, Inc. price-eps-surprise | MongoDB, Inc. Quote

MDB beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 47.36%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before this announcement.

Key Factors to Note for MDB’s Q1 Results

MongoDB is expected to have entered the first quarter of fiscal 2027 with robust cloud demand momentum and continued enterprise adoption following strong fourth quarter fiscal 2026 performance. MDB’s upcoming results are expected to have benefited from sustained Atlas consumption growth, driven by increasing adoption among large enterprises, digital native customers and organizations building AI-enabled applications. Higher usage of integrated platform capabilities, including vector search, is likely to have supported subscription revenue growth during the quarter.



MongoDB's Enterprise Advanced business is expected to have contributed steadily to results, supported by demand from regulated industries seeking hybrid and on-premises database deployments for mission-critical workloads. Large multi-year agreements across financial services, public sector and telecommunications customers are likely to have remained a constructive factor. Improving platform adoption and customer expansion within existing accounts are expected to have aided revenue trends.



During the quarter to be reported, MDB expanded its AI platform through Voyage AI integrations, automated embedding capabilities and developer-focused AI tools. These initiatives are expected to have strengthened the company's positioning in production-scale AI workloads and enterprise modernization projects. Ongoing investments in partner ecosystems, developer engagement and platform innovation are likely to have been aimed at broadening developer reach and platform adoption.



However, performance in the quarter to be reported is expected to have reflected some moderation from exceptionally strong prior quarter enterprise deal activity, particularly in the non-Atlas business. Near-term uncertainty around monetization from emerging AI workloads remains, as enterprise adoption is still at relatively early stages.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.



MDB has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model indicates that they possess the right combination of factors to exceed earnings expectations in their upcoming releases:



TD SYNNEX CORP SNX has an Earnings ESP of +1.91% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



TD SYNNEX CORP is set to report its upcoming results on June 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TD SYNNEX CORP’s upcoming earnings is pegged at $4.02 per share, unchanged over the past seven days, indicating a rise of 34.45% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Dell Technologies DELL has an Earnings ESP of +3.79% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Dell Technologies is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2027 results on May 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dell Technologies’ first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings is pegged at $3.04 per share, up by 7 cents over the past seven days, indicating a rise of 96.13% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Salesforce CRM has an Earnings ESP of +1.40% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Salesforce is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2027 results on May 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Salesforce’s first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings is pegged at $3.12 per share, unchanged over the past seven days, indicating a rise of 20.93% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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