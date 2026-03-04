MongoDB Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Both Increase Y/Y

MongoDB MDB reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings of $1.65 per share, which increased 28.9% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.2%.



The company's total revenues of $695.1 million rose 26.8% year over year and beat the consensus estimate by 4.7%.



Segment-wise, subscription revenues increased 26.7% year over year to $673.1 million, representing 97% of total revenues. Services revenues of $22 million grew 26.1% year over year, accounting for 3% of total revenues.



Atlas revenues grew 29% year over year and accounted for 72% of total quarterly revenues, crossing the $2 billion annualized run rate for the first time. The sustained momentum in Atlas remained the primary driver of MongoDB's strong fourth-quarter performance.

MDB's Q4 Customer Metrics

The company ended the fiscal fourth quarter with more than 65,200 customers (as of Jan. 31, 2026), up from approximately 54,500 in the prior-year period, adding 2,700 new customers in the quarter.



Atlas customers exceeded 63,900 by the end of the quarter, marking a strong increase over 53,100 in the prior year.



In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, MongoDB had 2,799 customers with annualized recurring revenues of $100,000 or more, up 17% from 2,396 in the year-ago quarter. The company also reported 402 customers with at least $1 million in ARR, representing 26% year-over-year growth.



The net ARR expansion rate increased to 121% in the fiscal fourth quarter, up from 119% in the year-ago period.

Operating Details of MDB

In the fiscal fourth quarter, MongoDB's non-GAAP gross margin remained stable year over year at 75%.



Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses increased 22% year over year to $208.1 million. Sales and marketing expenses, as a percentage of revenues, decreased 50 basis points (bps) year over year.



Non-GAAP research and development expenses grew 25.8% on a year-over-year basis to $112.1 million. Research and development, as a percentage of revenues, increased 10 bps year over year to 16.1%.



Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses rose 15.5% year over year, reaching $45.7 million in the reported quarter. General and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, decreased 50 bps year over year to 6.6%.



MongoDB reported non-GAAP operating income of $158.8 million, an increase of 41.2% year over year. The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 200 bps to 22.9%, reflecting continued operational leverage and revenue outperformance.

MongoDB's Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jan. 31, 2026, MongoDB had cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash of $2.4 billion, compared to $2.3 billion as of Oct. 31, 2025.



Operating cash flow was $179.6 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, up from $143.5 million reported in the prior quarter.



Free cash flow during the quarter was $176.7 million compared with $140.1 million in the prior quarter.

MongoDB's Guidance for Q1 & FY27

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, MongoDB anticipates revenues between $659 million and $664 million, indicating 20% to 21% year-over-year growth. Non-GAAP earnings are expected in the range of $1.15 to $1.19 per share. Non-GAAP operating income is expected in the range of $105 million to $109 million.



For fiscal 2027, MongoDB anticipates revenues between $2.86 billion and $2.90 billion, suggesting 16% to 18% full-year growth. Non-GAAP earnings are projected to be between $5.75 and $5.93 per share. Non-GAAP operating income is expected in the range of $545 million to $565 million, implying an operating margin of approximately 19.5% at the high end.

